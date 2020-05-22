Daily chance for showers through Memorial Day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect another warm and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up storms are possible, especially as we head into the afternoon hours. Coverage will only be around 20%. Highs will be around 90. Tonight, expect a few passing clouds, otherwise mostly clear with lows around 72.

** It has been a while since we talked about those rain chances, or percentages on the forecast board often seen during the warm season. Here is a quick reminder about what those mean for the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area.

10-30% - Isolated: a few locations receive measurable rain

30-60% - Scattered: part to half of the area receives measurable rain

60-100% - Widespread: almost all of the area receives measurable rain

Keep in mind, those chances tell nothing about timing. For instance, 100% DOES NOT mean it will rain all day. We will be sure to provide information in our forecasts as to when you can expect rain when chances are on the board.

The Explanation:

A warm front has lifted to the north of us and has opened up the Gulf of Mexico with southerly winds. Plenty of warm, moist air has filtered into south Louisiana and will set the stage for afternoon pop-up thunderstorms – typical during the summertime. This pattern looks to remain through at least early next week. There’s a possibility of a cold front moving in mid next week but there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. As far as making plans through Memorial Day, no need to cancel any plans, but have the rain gear nearby just in case. Otherwise, we will stay mild for the foreseeable future with highs in the upper 80s with a few days reaching 90 possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton