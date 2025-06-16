DA says they're looking for the owners of massage parlors raided Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office and law enforcement are looking for the owners of the massage parlors raided Wednesday.

Moore said he's seeking to take criminal or civil action against them. He said, unfortunately, in these types of cases, the victims may leave the country or do not want to cooperate.

“We can see if we can make cases without them being necessary to be used, and now we have given cease and desist orders to all of these locations,” Moore said.

Moore said the investigation into these parlors started back in August 2024, after receiving complaints from nearby businesses and neighbors, who reported them to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. While investigating, other law enforcement agencies joined the investigation.

He said authorities found that these parlors had been issued cease and desist orders, paid fines, or were reprimanded. He said none of the parlors had valid licenses.

Vivian’s Therapy Spa in Zachary was one of the several massage parlors that were raided. Nearby businesses told WBRZ it was not uncommon to see police officers coming to the establishment.

One business owner who wanted to remain anonymous told WBRZ that around 11 p.m., she would see the workers leaving the establishment, or even see them accept clients that late.

Moore said he hopes to work with lawmakers to allow the massage board to hold these businesses accountable cutting down on illegal activity.

“It doesn't seem as if the massage board has a lot of teeth into the statues that they have. It seems as they just pay a fine once they find a violation and they’re back in business again and that can’t happen," Moore said.

Moore said nine out of 11 women were in the country illegally and they were given over to the federal authorities. He does not know where the victims were taken, but they did receive victim counseling.