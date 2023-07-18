DA: Man convicted for strangling 70-year-old in 1997 'not deserving of the grace of clemency'

BATON ROUGE - In a letter released by the District Attorney Monday, Hillar Moore said that David Bowie, a man convicted of first-degree murder in 1997 after he strangled a 70-year-old man with shoelaces and then an iron cord, was underserving of clemency.

Bowie is one of several death row inmates that requested clemency from Governor John Bel Edwards. District Attorney Hillar Moore has called these requests "extremely accelerated," claiming the requests were rushed and did not go through the proper systems for approval.

For Bowie, Moore called his particular request untimely.

According to the statement from the DA's office, Bowie has not received a death warrant and thus is not a "condemned felon" in accordance with the clemency request. Moore also said the State has not been provided with Bowie's mental health and medical records which prevents it from properly reviewing his application.

Not only was the request untimely, Moore said, but it is also undeserved. In the document, Moore refuted multiple claims from Bowie, including his claim that he had and "extensive history of trauma and exposure to drugs at a young age" and that he had "borderline intellectual function."

Read the full statement from District Attorney Hillar Moore regarding Bowie's application for clemency here.