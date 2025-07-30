D's Garden Center closing, holding 'Everything Must Go' sale

BATON ROUGE — D's Garden Center on Pecue Lane in Baton Rouge is going out of business.

According to a Facebook post by the retailer, they are having an "Everything Must Go" sale as they enter their final days serving the Baton Rouge community.

All plants, rocks and soil are 30% off, while all decor is 50% off.

Store employees said that they will close "as soon as we sell all of our products."