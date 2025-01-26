Cyclists continue bike ride to honor officers killed in Baton Rouge, Dallas

BATON ROUGE - A team of bicyclists composed of police, first responders and other law enforcement officers are honoring their fallen comrades with a bike ride that will take them all the way from Dallas to Baton Rouge.

On Wednesday, The Texas Brotherhood Ride's Facebook page announced the riders are about halfway through their 500-mile trip as they reached the Louisiana/Texas border.

The Texas chapter of the Brotherhood Ride began its six-day journey over the weekend. They say the ride will honor law enforcement officers killed in last year's attacks in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The bike ride, which began in Dallas Sunday, will span 500 miles with cyclists peddling around 80 to 100 miles each day. The ride will conclude with the group's arrival in Baton Rouge on July 14, just a few days before the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of three officers on Airline Highway.

The ride honors eight law enforcement officers who were killed in 2016:

Dallas, TX



Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens

Officer Michael Krol

Sgt. Michael Smith

Officer Brent Thompson

Officer Patricio “Patrick” Zamarripa