Cyclist hit by car on Jones Creek late Sunday night dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed on Jones Creek late Sunday night.

Officials arrived at the scene on Jones Creek around 11 p.m.. Sunday.

The parish coroner's office identified the victim as 60-year-old Michael Sterling.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on whether anyone was charged or if they are looking for a suspect vehicle.