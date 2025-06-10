73°
Latest Weather Blog
Curiel, Evans named First-Team Freshman All-Americans
BATON ROUGE - Two impact players on the LSU baseball team are freshman All-Americans.
Outfielder Derek Curiel and Pitcher Casan Evans were named 2025 First-Team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
All-American Freshmen ????@DerekCuriel | @CasanEvans pic.twitter.com/oFJ8aBC4Hm— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 10, 2025
Curiel has started all 63 games for LSU and leads the team with a .347 batting average. He has seven home runs and 52 RBI.
Evans has appeared in 17 games this season for the Tigers, going 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA. The Houston native has 65 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old arrested in fatal 2023 shooting
-
Teen battling terminal cancer recognized by Louisiana legislators, law enforcement
-
LSP: No grenades found in Lafayette Regional Airport after explosive scare
-
Rapper connected to 'Bleedas' gang arrested in murder after Airline Highway shooting
-
Three arrested in months-long drug investigation
Sports Video
-
Saints and fans brave the heat for day one of mandatory minicamp
-
LSU advances to College World Series
-
LSU baseball delays start time of Super Regional Game 2 to 8:06...
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...