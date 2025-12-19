47°
Latest Weather Blog
Crime Victims' Christmas Party hosted by DA at the River Center Branch Library
BATON ROUGE - An annual Christmas tradition was held Friday at the River Center Branch Library in Baton Rouge for crime victims.
Trending News
The Crime Victims' Christmas Party was hosted by the East Baton Rouge District's Attorney office. Santa Claus was there to hand out gifts and Turner Industries brought a decorated Christmas 18-wheeler.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
-
Former St. Gabriel police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance
-
Oil glut brings relief at the pump, raises questions about Louisiana jobs
Sports Video
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Seven Zachary athletes sign to play college sports
-
Delane is a unanimous All-American
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators
-
Curne set to enter portal