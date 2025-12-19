47°
Crime Victims' Christmas Party hosted by DA at the River Center Branch Library

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An annual Christmas tradition was held Friday at the River Center Branch Library in Baton Rouge for crime victims.

The Crime Victims' Christmas Party was hosted by the East Baton Rouge District's Attorney office. Santa Claus was there to hand out gifts and Turner Industries brought a decorated Christmas 18-wheeler.

