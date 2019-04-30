Crews shoot underground images in local flood-prone area

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish followed through on its word to further inspect a possible drainage blockage in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge.

It follows a few reports regarding street flooding concerns along Perkins Road near Hundred Oaks and Letitia Street.

Darrell Rivers has been living on Letitia Street near Hundred Oaks for about three years. He tells 2 On Your Side his street turns into a lake after a good rainstorm. Water surrounds his property and threatens to leak inside, something that's happened twice before.

"It fills us with stress," said Rivers.

Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford met 2 On Your Side and a number of concerned residents to discuss the street flooding on April 16, 2019. Raiford told Rivers and his neighbors then that a crew would record images of the drainage system to find out of there's a problem down the drainage line.

For the last week, Compliance Envirosystems, or CES, has been taking pictures of the underground drainage systems on Perkins Road, St. Rose Street, Letitia Street, and Hundred Oaks. Once the work is complete, Raiford says he'll take a look at the recordings and set up a plan of action. He plans to meet with the residents along Letitia Street and inform them of a plan moving forward.

Rivers, who's been monitoring the CES crew, says he's been learning more about what's happening under his street.

"There is a lot of debris blocking the pipes mostly gravel one guy told me," said Rivers. "He said that he's not sure if it's been done recently if ever, at all."

At the end of the work, Rivers is looking forward to learning a long-term plan to help fix the issue and allow the drainage to do what it's supposed to do.