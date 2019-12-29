69°
Crews respond to reported fire at Livingston Parish bar
HOLDEN - Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at the Red Rooster.
The incident was reported just after 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon in the 18000 block of Florida Boulevard.
There is no word yet on injuries or what started the fire.
Check back for updates.
