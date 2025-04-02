Crews respond to morning house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a Tuesday morning house fire.

The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. in the 10400 block of Gerald Drive. Fire officials say the fire started in the utility room near a dryer.

Flames extended to the attic and through the roof before being brought under control around 8:10 a.m. Foul play isn't suspected.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the four occupants.