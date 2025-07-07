Crews respond to large house fire; father caught children dropped from second-story porch

PIERRE PART - Two children were able to escape a large house fire this weekend thanks to their parents.

Crews responded to the home on Eagle Point Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.

The camp owner told firefighters he heard an explosion and saw his Toyota Tundra on fire, which quickly spread to the rest of the home.

After alerting his family, he jumped from the second-story porch. His wife dropped their two children into his arms and then jumped herself.

All of the family members were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After the fire was out, fire officials posted on social media expressing concern about second-story evacuations in three recent fires. They said that in the three fires, residents had to jump from second-story porches to escape.

"We strongly advise adding a second exit—either another stairway or, at minimum, a portable escape ladder that can be used from any window in an emergency," said Pierre Part Fire Chief Don Breaux.