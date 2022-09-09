71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night

2 hours 19 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 10:43 PM September 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed they were responding to the blaze at Hooper Pointe Apartments on Hooper Road near Plank Road around 10:30 p.m.

Trending News

Fire officials said no one was injured, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days