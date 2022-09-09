71°
Crews respond to apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed they were responding to the blaze at Hooper Pointe Apartments on Hooper Road near Plank Road around 10:30 p.m.
Fire officials said no one was injured, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.
