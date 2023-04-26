74°
Crews extinguish house fire on Nottingham Street

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, June 11 2017 Jun 11, 2017 June 11, 2017 8:04 PM June 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nottingham Street Sunday afternoon.

According to BRFD, crews responded to the fire in 6600 block of Nottingham Street around 5:30 p.m. 

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the fire smoldering in one of the rooms. The fire department says the fire was contained to one room but the rest of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation; foul play is not suspected.

