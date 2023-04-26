74°
Crews extinguish house fire on Nottingham Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nottingham Street Sunday afternoon.
According to BRFD, crews responded to the fire in 6600 block of Nottingham Street around 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found the fire smoldering in one of the rooms. The fire department says the fire was contained to one room but the rest of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The fire is still under investigation; foul play is not suspected.
