78°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews doing maintenance work knock out power at Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Something went awry during maintenance work on infrastructure at Southern University Tuesday, forcing campus to close early for the day.
An unplanned power outage occurred while crews were doing scheduled work, the university told WBRZ. Earlier, it sent a message to students that "due to scheduled maintenance, a power outage has occurred" and the university was closing for the day.
"Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, April 6 (2022)," the university wrote on Twitter.
A spokesperson only told WBRZ the power outage was unplanned but was tied to scheduled work but would not elaborate.
Trending News
Entergy reported no power outages around the university, but did show an outage at Southern's campus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
All he wants is his drainage fixed, grass cut
-
New bill to put responsibility on parents of juveniles committing crimes
-
Nakamoto investigation questions CATS' tardiness in paying healthcare premiums for employees
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive
-
New bills aim at holding metal recycling companies accountable in catalytic converter...