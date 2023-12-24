Crews beginning work on LA-447, I-12 interchange in Livingston Parish

WALKER- Residents in Livingston Parish will be dealing with some traffic headaches today due to a new road project.



Construction is set to begin at the LA 447 and I-12 interchange. According to the State Department of Transportation, drivers should expect intermittent delays and possible nightly closures in the area. Lane closures will be necessary while workers construct new roundabouts at the end of the I-12 exit ramps.



Traffic officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area by taking Juban Road (LA 1026) TO US 190 instead of trying navigate through the construction zone.



LA DOTD says work on the interchange is expected to be completed by August of 2017.