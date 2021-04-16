66°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices take a tumble in the capital area
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices in the area saw a big cut this week, dropping to their lowest points since the start of the 2021 season.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish in the capital area is around $4.19 per pound. The average for live crawdads is $2.81, according to restaurants polled for the tracker.
The average for boiled is a full 60 cents cheaper than it was last week.
The low for boiled is down to $3.29 this week, and live crawfish are going for as little as $1.99 per pound.
You can check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index here.
