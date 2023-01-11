Crash on Perkins Road leaves at least one dead, two injured Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies and emergency medical services are responding to a fatal crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Traffic incident list confirmed a crash with a fatality around 10:15 a.m. on Perkins Road near La Crete Lane. The St. George Fire Department confirmed it was on the scene and that extrication was needed.

Sources said two other people were injured in the crash.

The identity of the victim or victims was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.