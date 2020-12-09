Latest Weather Blog
Crash on Mississippi River Bridge causes severe delays
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge has caused significant delays.
Officials say the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on I-10 E at the top of the bridge, before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 and has resulted in five miles of delays.
Drivers may want to avoid this area, if possible.
At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion has reached five miles!— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 9, 2020
CORRECTION: There is congestion on I-10 East from LA 415 (Lobdell) to the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident on the Mississippi River Bridge. Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 9, 2020
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14 leaders at Fort Hood army base fired, suspended amid investigation
-
Wed morning crash on Miss River Bridge results in five miles of...
-
Supreme court decision on unanimous juries leads to retrial of Jace Crehan...
-
Louisiana may receive 39,000 doses of COVID vaccine
-
Crash near Bluff Road closes LA 74 in both directions
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday