Crash on Mississippi River Bridge causes severe delays

Wednesday, December 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge has caused significant delays. 

Officials say the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on I-10 E at the top of the bridge, before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 and has resulted in five miles of delays.

Drivers may want to avoid this area, if possible.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries. 

