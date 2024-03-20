55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash on Central Thruway leaves one injured Wednesday morning

Wednesday, March 20 2024
CENTRAL - Central Thruway at Sullivan Road was closed Wednesday morning due to a crash that left a vehicle overturned. 

Officials said there were only minor injuries following the crash. 

As of 9 a.m. the roadway was opened.

