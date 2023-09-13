Crash leaves at least one person dead on Old Scenic Highway Wednesday morning

92°
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - A crash left at least one person dead Wednesday morning on Old Scenic Highway. 

Emergency officials said the coroner was called to the scene of the crash on Old Scenic Highway at Rollins Road. 

It was unclear what caused the crash, and the identity of the victim was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story.

