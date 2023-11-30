59°
Crash cleared on I-10 westbound after causing delays
UPDATE: The crash has since been cleared.
-----
BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavy delays after a crash on I-10 westbound resulted in a lane closure.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a crash just past LA-1 resulted in the right lane being closed.
Police say the crash only caused minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.
