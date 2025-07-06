82°
Crash along eastbound I-10 at Whiskey Bay Bridge slows traffic
WHISKEY BAY - Traffic along Interstate 10 eastbound on the Whiskey Bay Bridge is blocked after a two-vehicle crash on the bridge.
LADOTD notifications said the crash happened at 4 p.m. and both lanes are blocked.
Traffic cameras show drivers using the shoulder to get around the wreck.
No additional information was immediately available.
