Cranksgiving combines fun and exercise with charity in Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A unique food drive returned to Baton Rouge on Sunday at the Electric Depot on Government Street.

The annual Cranksgiving event hosted cyclists of all levels as they rode through the streets of Baton Rouge for a food drive benefiting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. 

The special food drive featured a scavenger hunt in which cyclists had to ride to local grocery stores and purchase nonperishable food items before returning to the Electric Depot to donate what they'd collected. 

"It's about more than the ride," event organizer and longtime bike advocate Tina Ufford said. 

"It's about showing up for your community, supporting local businesses, and making sure our neighbors have what they need this time of year."

Originally beginning in New York in 1999, the free ride combines fun, community and a commitment to helping local families during the holiday season.

