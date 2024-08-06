Coyote sightings in residential areas, neighbors are concerned

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish residents are concerned after seeing coyotes in their neighborhoods.

Sara Jones said this is the first time she has seen a coyote within the four years she has lived in St. George. She said she caught the wild animal on her security camera running across her yard early Tuesday morning.

“We don’t have an idea how it got in here in the first place since we just got the fence fixed. So as far I’m aware there’s no openings," said Jones.

Jones said the coyote entered into her yard again, but this time it had a cat in its mouth. She said this raises some concerns because she has pets.

“I’m afraid if they do get out and a coyote just so happens to be in my backyard at the same time I’m going to lose one of my animals,” said Jones.

She believes the animals might come from areas where there is construction. Jones believes this issue needs to be addressed.