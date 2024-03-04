76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cowboy up: Angola Prison Rodeo returns next month, tickets on sale now

5 hours 19 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 10:37 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: AP
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — The state prison system on Monday said tickets are now available for this springs Angola Prison Rodeo.

The popular rodeo will be held the weekend of April 20-21, with the show starting at 1 p.m. 

The grounds open at 8 a.m. for various forms of entertainment and a chance to see and buy prisoner-made arts and crafts, including leather goods, jewelry, paintings and lawn and garden furniture. Young visitors can take pony rides and ride on an antique carousel.

Tickets are available at www.angolarodeo.com and cost $20. All seats are reserved. Tickets may also be purchased during business hours at 225-655-2030 or 225-655-2607.

Trending News

Proceeds benefit inmate re-entry programs that aim to lower recidivism and create fewer crime victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days