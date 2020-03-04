Covington Walmart placed on lockdown after wanted man spotted on premises

COVINGTON- The Covington-area Walmart was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening when a man wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was discovered there.

Deputies say it all started around 4:30 p.m. that evening, when a woman called the sheriff's office to report that someone in her family had pulled a gun on her and her friend.

She identified the gunman as Charles Black and went on to say Black tried to hold them against their will, but failed as they were able to escape.

She also told deputies Black owned a carbine-style rifle.

A few hours later, deputies spotted Black's vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Covington on Highway 190. Authorities then chose to put the store on lockdown.

Black was located inside of the store and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm, and false imprisonment; offender armed.

Deputies say they later discovered a carbine rifle and ammunition in Black's home.