Councilman hosting event to get students excited about LEAP test

Thursday, April 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting an event to get students excited about upcoming standardized tests.

Gearing Up for LEAP will be a group bike riding event ending at Maplewood Park with bounce houses, snowballs, concessions and more for students preparing for excellence. 

The ride begins at Glen Oaks High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 5.

Hurst was live on 2une In Thursday morning previewing the event.  

