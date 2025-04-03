83°
Latest Weather Blog
Councilman hosting event to get students excited about LEAP test
BATON ROUGE - Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting an event to get students excited about upcoming standardized tests.
Gearing Up for LEAP will be a group bike riding event ending at Maplewood Park with bounce houses, snowballs, concessions and more for students preparing for excellence.
The ride begins at Glen Oaks High School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 5.
Hurst was live on 2une In Thursday morning previewing the event.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilman hosting event to get students excited about LEAP test
-
2une In Previews: Music and fun in the capital city this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Twin Oaks Elementary hosting inaugural book festival
-
LSU baseball readies for tough SEC road trip to Oklahoma
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD officer above legal limit when fiery crash happened, leaked...