Councilman Dwight Hudson files measure to remove Cleve Dunn from airport board following indictment

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilmember Dwight Hudson submitted a measure to remove Councilman Cleve Dunn from his role on the Greater Baton Rouge Airport Commission following Dunn's indictment.

The measure is being filed due to a "alleged breach of fiduciary duty, based on documentation from a felony indictment," Hudson said.



Dunn was indicted on two counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office.

He is also being charged with multiple counts of conspiracy connected to a corruption investigation involving CATS.

Hudson issued a statement saying he is "filing an agenda item to initiate the formal removal process of a member of the Airport Commission pursuant to Section 2.13 of the Plan of Government."

"This action does not remove anyone from office," Hudson said. "It begins a process required by law that is designed to protect fairness and due process. My colleague will receive written notice of the specific grounds being cited, will be afforded adequate time to prepare, and will have the opportunity to be heard before this Council, with the option of a public or private hearing and representation by counsel. State law limits removal of an Airport Authority board member to specific “for cause” reasons, including felony conviction, failure to attend meetings, breach of fiduciary duty, or other misconduct defined in the authority’s rules."

Hudson said following the adoption of his resolution, the council administrator will issue official notice and schedule a hearing within 10 days before the council makes a final determination.