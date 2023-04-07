66°
Councilman and police chief partner up to feed senior citizens on Good Friday

Source: Wbrz
By: Mia Monet

PLAQUEMINE - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn and City Councilman Raheem Pierce prepared to feed over 500 senior citizens with a massive fish fry for Good Friday.

Raheem Pierce started feeding the senior citizens on Good Friday last year.

”Our community has more than enough Easter egg hunts, so I wanted to do something for the elderly,” Pierce said.

He called up the legendary police chief, Carl “Big Chief” Dunn of Baker’s police department. Dunn has gained a large following on social media for being a cook. 

“I love cooking," he said. "I’m just continuing a tradition that started long before me. And when Raheem called me to cook for the senior citizens, it made me smile—I couldn’t say no."

The free fish fry will be held at True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Plaquemine. They will begin feeding at 11 a.m. until they run out of food. 

