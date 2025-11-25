Council on Aging trying to tackle property tax rejection with new proposal for next summer

BATON ROUGE — The city-parish continues to feel the effects of a failed plan to renew and rededicate taxes from three agencies, and Tuesday, one of the agencies formally evaluated the impact.

Unlike the East Baton Rouge Library system, which faces a funding cutoff soon, the Council on Aging’s millage is not set to expire until next year. Staff and board members are confident East Baton Rouge voters will support them at the polls next year as they float a new tax proposal.

“I’ve been here ever since this center opened,” patron Linda Metevia said at a Senior Center on North 18th St. “We have a gym here. So we can exercise. We have line dances, as well as yoga. So there are a lot of activities.”

CEO Tasha Clark-Amar said the agency wants to put the renewal before voters at the end of June next year. This comes after the Thrive East Baton Rouge tax plan failed at the ballot box in November. It was part of a three-tax plan to renew millages and divert some of the funds to pay down city-parish debt.

The proposal for next summer would include a renewal of 2.0 mills, without the additional 0.25 increase that was put on the November ballot to benefit the city-parish. The money, Clark-Amar said, will be used for senior services. The 10-year millage, if passed, will be in effect from 2027 to 2036.

Before it can appear on the ballot, the Metro Council needs to approve it.

The Council on Aging assists seniors 60 and over with programs like Meals on Wheels, activities and health screenings.

Altogether, the three propositions from the Thrive EBR plan were projected to make up for a debt of more than $52.4 million for the city-parish. For the Council on Aging proposition, 51% of voters opposed the partial rededication on Nov. 15. That rededication would have generated more than $13 million a year for 10 years, starting in 2027. The city-parish would have taken one-ninth of the money.

Clark-Amar says the EBRCOA is preparing for more changes with the agency, with plans to open new senior centers, build more affordable housing, and open a first-of-its-kind geriatric healthcare facility in February.

In response to questions raised about what happens if the tax renewals doesn’t pass, Tasha Clark-Amar said, “It won't fail. We've got faith. We're doing a good service to this community.”

Voters this month also rejected plans to divert funds from the library system and the city-parish pest control agency that targets mosquitoes and rodents.