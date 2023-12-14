Council on Aging packing up after landlord serves eviction notice

GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish Council on Aging say they help more than 500 elderly citizens a year.

"We have clients that just need help. Some psychically, some mentally, some where the social aspect is just enough," executive director Shelia Creighton, said.

They do so out of a small office space on Main Street that they pay around $1,000.00 a month for, but that won't last much longer.

"We never once said we wouldn't pay the rent, but what we said was, we couldn't afford this type of increase, we're trying to get into our own building," Creighton said.

Last month, their landlord, State Rep. Robby Carter (D - St. Helena Parish) told them he needed to increase their rent to $2,500.00 a month. He tells WBRZ the cost of insurance and property tax has gone up. He currently loses money on the lease agreement.

"I gave every police juror a copy of my increased insurance bill, and my increase of property tax. They know I'm paying $7,000 to 8,000.00 a year on my insurance and property tax," Carter said.

The police jury helps the Council on Aging pay for the rent. Carter says at a meeting on Tuesday, they told everyone they do not have money for the rental increase. Carter served an eviction notice to the agency.

"Take it out that I'm representative, would any landlord agree to what they want to do, just let it hang and not do anything?", Carter said.

It's not just the Council on Aging packing their boxes. Carter also leases to the Ag Center and the Registrar of Voters office.

"If we could have kept the same rate for six months, then maybe we would have time to get into our old building, the building across the street could be renovated, we could move in a more orderly fashion, instead of packing up during the holidays and moving into a building that hopefully we can get into," De'Shon Muse, President of the Board of Directors said.

Another problem Carter said, past administrations spent money on a building they are unable to move into, but continue paying for renovations. The Council on Aging say they plan to move into the building across the street.