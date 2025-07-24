Cortana Kiwanis Club announces that its 2025 Christmas parade has been canceled

BATON ROUGE — The Cortana Kiwanis Club announced Thursday that the 2025 Cortana Kiwanis Baton Rouge Christmas Parade has been canceled.

The parade was originally set to run on Dec. 13, but the decision to cancel this year's event was made "due to rising parade production costs, and a reduction in commitments of underwriting support," organizers said.

Organizers also said that Cortana Kiwanis needs additional time to collaborate with the city to "review adjustments to the parade route and schedule to enhance safety for all participants and attendees."

A shooting after the downtown Christmas parade last year left a woman injured. Multiple teenagers were arrested after this shooting.

The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade has been running for 74 years, including two decades that have "drawn approximately 75,000 people annually to downtown Baton Rouge."

"Our board will assess if the parade can resume operation in 2026 and beyond," a statement read.