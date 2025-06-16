85°
Coroner's office identifies 87-year-old man who died in May fire off Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Monday that an 87-year-old man died in a May fire at the corner of Hooper and Mickens roads.
The resident of the home, William Severin, died in the early May 16 fire that closed both streets while firefighters worked to put it out.
The Central Fire Department said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on the scene.
Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but said that no foul play is suspected.
