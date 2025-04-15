64°
Coroner identifies body found in Mississippi River at start of April as 24-year-old from Dallas
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has identified a body found in the Mississippi River on April 1.
The coroner's office said that 24-year-old Adrien Ramirez from Dallas, Texas, was identified after being found in the water near the USS KIDD Museum and the planetarium.
How Ramirez died is still under investigation, the coroner said.
