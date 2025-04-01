Coroner responds after body found in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - The parish coroner's office responded to reports of a body being found in the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed the coroner was responding to the area around 200 South River Road, near the USS KIDD Museum and the planetarium.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reportedly recovered a body from the water and contacted the coroner's office.

Emergency Medical Services and BRFD were on scene.

WBRZ is working to obtain more details.