Coroner called to fatal shooting at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street

BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials responded to a fatal shooting on Plank Road early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Plank Road and Osage Street.

Officials said the coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.