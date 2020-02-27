Cool and quiet now, milder over the weekend

Though chilly temperatures should become less common as we exit February and enter March, a late winter chill is upon us. Fortunately, conditions will stay dry through the cold.

Today and Tonight: Sunny skies are expected throughout your Thursday. While northwest winds will continue, they will be much lighter than yesterday, but will still keep thermometers cool in the mid 50s. Clear skies and light winds will promote overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Up Next: As skies remain clear, temperatures will gradually increase through the weekend and into early next week. By Sunday, highs will break into the 70s and by Monday, lows will be in the 50s. Clouds will be increasing late in the weekend as southerly winds begin to move warmth and moisture onshore from the Gulf. This will occur ahead of a cold front poised to pass through our area in the late Tuesday to early Wednesday timeframe. It is too early for details on this system though it does have some characteristics of a strong spring storm system, so stay in touch through this pleasant stretch of weather.

A high pressure system is parked over central Texas and will maintain light, north winds as well as cool and dry conditions through the remainder of the week. As the high traverses Louisiana on Saturday and moves east on Sunday, compressional heating and then southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm each day through Tuesday. A cold front will approach from the west late Tuesday into Wednesday. While there are some analog (past weather events) signals for severe weather, it is too early to lock in on that or provide thorough details. Enjoy the nice and quiet weather for now and stay tuned.

