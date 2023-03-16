Convicted rapist sentenced to chemical castration, 35 years in prison

AMITE - A man was sentenced to 35 years with the Department of Corrections and chemical castration after being convicted of second-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Ryan Clark, 34, was convicted of multiple sex crimes after a confidante came forward and alerted law enforcement of sexual relationships he was having with a child for more than a year. A possible second victim was also discovered.

Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux sentenced Clark to the punishments Tuesday. The first 25 years of his sentence will be served without benefits, but he will receive credit for time served.

Along with jail time, Clark will agree to make no contact with the victims, register as a sex offender for life, forfeit all parental rights, and submit to chemical castration upon release.

Clark pleaded guilty to the charges: second-degree rape when the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, and sexual battery. He was convicted Tuesday.