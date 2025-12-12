Latest Weather Blog
Convicted killer sentenced to second life sentence after being found guilty of killing BREC Commissioner
BATON ROUGE — Convicted killer Ryan Sharpe was sentenced to another life sentence after being found guilty of killing BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden in Baton Rouge court on Friday.
Sharpe, who was previously sentenced to life without parole in 2024 after being convicted of the murder of Brad DeFranceschi in East Feliciana Parish in 2017, was found guilty in November of killing Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish that same year.
Sharpe is also accused of killing Tommy Bass in East Feliciana; all three killings happened between July and October 2017.
Trending News
WBRZ previously reported that Breeden was shot to death while doing yard work at his home on Port Hudson-Pride Road. Sharpe told law enforcement at the time that the FBI had given him hunting tags to shoot the men.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs - Get 2 Moving: Spectrum Fitness and...
-
Jambalaya fundraiser being held for St. George firefighter battling cancer
-
The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk appears in court for 1st...
-
One of Louisiana's top Republican officials raises concerns about federal immigration crackdown
-
House Republicans elect Landry-backed lawmaker to serve as majority leader in 2026...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.