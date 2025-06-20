Latest Weather Blog
Convenience store owner, two employees arrested in Hammond drug bust
HAMMOND — A convenience store owner and two employees were arrested in a Hammond drug bust on Friday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say an ATC agent carrying out a routine inspection discovered many illegal products, such as marijuana cigarettes, gummies, and kratom capsules, at the Stop & Shop on Happywoods Road.
As teams left Stop & Shop, deputies noticed two men running out of a different convenience store, Best Stop Quick Mart #1, with their arms full of merchandise.
Deputies found more than $16,000 as well as THC vape pens, chewables, hookah-lit vapes, kratom capsules and other illegal substances in their vehicle.
Investigators found that the two men were employees and were attempting to hide the illegal products.
Paras Khullar, the owner of both businesses and Sat Pal, 47, were booked with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and THC, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of conspiracy to distribute a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogenic compound.
Sunny Mehra, 20, was booked on the same charges except for obstruction of justice.
A search of Khullar's home turned up more than $56,000.
