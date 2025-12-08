45°
Contributor for LSU defense to enter transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - After two seasons at LSU, defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.
Breaux played in 24 games for LSU, starting two of those games while totaling 36 total tackles. Breaux, a Ruston native, has two years of eligibility remaining. On3 was first to report the news.
