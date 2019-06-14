82°
Contractor notorious for scamming flood victims released from prison Friday

Friday, June 14 2019
BATON ROUGE- A convicted contractor who failed to finish repairs on flood-damaged homes was released from state prison Friday.

48-year-old Michael Simmers was sentenced in May for his a long history of contractor fraud in multiple parishes.

Simmers served 511 days, including time served in jail before he was sentenced. When criminals are sentenced to a non-violent crime, they are only required to serve 35 percent of the sentence.

Authorities say Simmers will be on probation and parole until nearly the end of 2021.

