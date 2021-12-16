75°
Construction to begin on expansion of Coca-Cola Baton Rouge

Thursday, December 16 2021
Source: Office of Governor John Bel Edwards/Baton Rouge Business Report
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Coca-Cola Baton Rouge is hosting a Thursday, 9 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the company's $42 million facility expansion.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to attend the event.

The new construction includes an addition of 120,000 square feet of warehouse space and a state-of-the-art Vertique warehouse case picking system.

The expansion is expected to add 15 new jobs at the Plank Road site.

Other local officials, such as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, will attend and speak at the groundbreaking ceremony. 

