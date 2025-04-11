Congresswoman Julia Letlow opening Baton Rouge office to provide more localized help to constituents

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, Rep. Julia Letlow announced her new Baton Rouge office she hopes will allow her to more effectively connect with constituents and help with their problems.

The new office at 7932 Wrenwood Boulevard Suite C will be a place for the Republican congresswoman and her staff to meet with constituents and help with issues they are facing with federal government agencies.

"Representing the Capital Region in Congress is an honor and a privilege, and I'm proud to have a district office in Baton Rouge dedicated to delivering top-notch constituent services," Letlow said.

Letlow represents the 5th Congressional District which includes East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.