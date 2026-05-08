Congressmen Troy Carter, Cleo Fields urging voters to polls following Supreme Court decision

BATON ROUGE — Two U.S. congressmen are urging voters to head to the polls after the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana's congressional maps.

In a six to three vote, justices ruled last Wednesday that Louisiana's congressional maps were unconstitutional, calling them "gerrymandered." The decision came just weeks before an upcoming election on May 16.

Gov. Landry signed an executive order to suspend the House primary race soon after, despite thousands of people casting early votes.

Congressman Troy Carter said he is worried about Black representation in the state and believes voter turnout may bring attention to those concerns.

Congressman Cleo Fields shared that same message during a town hall at the BRCC Magnolia Theatre. Fields answered questions and said, "these types of decisions set us back so far, but we can't give up and we got to keep fighting."