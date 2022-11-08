85°
Congratulations! Malary Pullen, husband expecting a baby
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's Malary Pullen is pregnant!
The first-time mother announced on air Friday that she and her husband are expecting.
According to Malary, the little bundle of joy will be here in January. Congratulations Malary and Brian.
Breaking News: Baby on the way! January 2019 pic.twitter.com/8wVvH2G4Ij— Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) July 20, 2018
