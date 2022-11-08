85°
Congratulations! Malary Pullen, husband expecting a baby

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 6:22 AM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's Malary Pullen is pregnant!

The first-time mother announced on air Friday that she and her husband are expecting.

According to Malary, the little bundle of joy will be here in January. Congratulations Malary and Brian.

