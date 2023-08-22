100°
Latest Weather Blog
Concrete truck runs off road, shuts down one lane of Highway 74
GEISMAR - One lane of Highway 74 near Bluff Road was shut down for hours Tuesday after a concrete truck ran off the road.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, crews were working to get the concrete truck off the road around 9:45 a.m.
As of 3:30 p.m., the road has been cleared.
Trending News
No information on injuries or what caused the crash has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High-profile attorney calls for federal civil rights charges for officers in Ronald...
-
EBR resumes classes Tuesday, will keep altered dismissal schedule through Labor Day
-
Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home
-
Mother says men shot her car after road rage incident on Siegen...
-
YMCA steps in to help parents amid EBR Schools fiasco