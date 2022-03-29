Concerns over teacher shortage in Livingston Parish grow as more than 600 teachers eligible for retirement

DENHAM SPRINGS - Public schools in Livingston Parish could be facing a teacher shortage, with more than 600 teachers currently eligible for retirement.

“There's 692 teachers eligible for retirement," Board President Cecil Harris told Denham Springs City Council members during Monday night’s meeting. "They could walkout today."

“So in the next ten years, we got a serious problem. This is not just Livingston, this is statewide," Harris said.

One of the biggest factors for the shortages is the neighboring universities aren't generating as many graduates pursuing teaching.

“Southeastern... put out like 300 teachers a year. Last year they graduated 36. LSU normally does 400-500. Last year they did 160. It's a serious problem. Southern University didn't have any,” Harris said.

In addition to the teacher shortage, the parish is also facing a problem getting substitutes.

The district's human resource officer said potential bills are going through the legislature that might help with that problem.