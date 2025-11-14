61°
Company holds professional summit for Southern Ag students on best practices to get a job

2 hours 40 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 8:59 PM November 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's agriculture students got a chance to work on professional development Friday morning.

A company called Drax held a professional summit to guide students on the best practices for getting a job. Drax is an international leader in sustainable energy who recruits students and also offer Southern students scholarships.

